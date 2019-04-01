R. Kelly’s Lawyer Blames Jussie Smollett For Why The Courts Will Be Harder On The Singer

R. Kelly seriously need a new lawyer. Steven Greenberg is known for a series of bizarre sound bites and his latest is just as strange. His is blaming Jussie Smollett for while his singer will get no mercy from the courts.

According to TMZ, because the 16 felony counts were dropped against Jussie Smollett, Greenberg says, “I think it makes it more difficult for a friendly disposition because they’re going to be extremely reluctant to admit they brought these cases with scant evidence or that there are any other problems.”

Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a class 2 felony — involving four alleged victims. As Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx explained, Smollett’s alleged crime was a “Class 4 felony, the least serious category, which also covers things like falsely pulling a fire alarm in school.”

This is obviously no comparison to Kelly. R. Kelly is facing 70 years in prison.

His lawyer, Steven Greenberg, previously said, “I think all the women are lying. Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges — one by one if it has to be.”

The latest sex crime charges he is facing stem from attorney Michael Avenatti, who has his own legal turmoil, giving purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn. Lanita Carter is also represented by Avenatti.

Interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage.

One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Blames Jussie Smollett For Why The Courts Will Be Harder On The Singer was originally published on newsone.com