Inside Her Story: Men Should Stop Doing Things To Make Women Uncomfortable

Beyonce fans were pissed when they saw Omari Hardwick kiss her face, hug her tightly, and then kiss her again. Jacque Reid says that “we don’t know whether or not Beyonce was uncomfortable,” but she very well could have been.

She goes Inside Her Story with Feminista Jones, who says often times men think “this is what makes her feel pretty or appreciated.” They tend to “go for the more physical affirmations rather than the intellectual.”

Jones believes that part of the issue is that boys and men aren’t taught “what is considered inappropriate treatment of women.” And girls and women may be taught that speaking up makes them look angry.

Education is what will help put an end to this issue Jones explains.

