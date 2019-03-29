Inside Her Story: We’re Still Trying To Figure Out What’s Going On In Chicago

It seems like there are new developments in the Jussie Smollett case every day, it can be hard to keep up. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story once again with Kathy Chaney of the Chicago Sun-Times to try and sort out the newest information.

According to Chaney, the reports that the city of Chicago ordered Smollett to pay $130,000 are true. She says they came up with that number because, “they’re upset about the resources they have spent” and time used to investigate this and “they just really feel like they’ve been done wrong.”

Donald Trump is calling on the FBI and DOJ to look into why the charges were dropped but, neither agency has said they’re investigating; “Trump is saying it.” By now we know that things he says may or may not be true.

Chaney feels that the level of outrage from the mayor and police chief is “excessive.” But, she says, “we may not ever know” what went down, “because the records have been immediately sealed.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: