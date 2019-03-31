Nipsey Hussle Killed Outside Marathon Store In Los Angeles

UPDATE: NBC News is confirming that Hussle died at the hospital. He was 33 years old.

BREAKING: Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/IY2Np29zFm – @anblanx — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2019

Hussle was nominated for his first Grammy award in 2019 for Best Rap Album. Born Ermias Ashgedom, he leaves behind a son with longtime girlfriend Lauren London and countless hours of music calling for listeners to buy up their communities, invest in themselves and more.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.

