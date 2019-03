This week everyone wanted to be the Bama of The Week this week! The entire city of Chicago is a pretty strong contender, they are really more outraged by Jussie Smollett than their high murder rates. But, Betsy DeVos is the Bama of The Week. She has lost her mind and is trying to take money from the disabled! Who does that?!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: