Cathy Hughes Says This Will Be The Best NAACP Awards Show

Many people look forward to the NAACP Image Awards every year, because it’s a night where Black excellence is on full display. This year instead of a red carpet, a tribute special hosted by the one and only Ms. Cathy Hughes, will air before the show.

The special features interviews with people who have won Image awards over the years, and people who are nominated for awards this year. One person highlighted in the special is John Legend. Hughes loves his new song and video Preach and says, “I’ve never seen social action put to music like that.” It’s so powerful that the day after the Image Awards his interview and music video will be shown on TV One.

Hughes told the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew, “this is probably the best year in their 50 year history.” You don’t want to miss it; tune in to the tribute special March 30 at 8pm/7C, immediately preceding the live telecast of the 50th NAACP Image Awards at 9pm/8C.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: