Anthony Anderson Is Honored To Be Hosting The 50th NAACP Image Awards

This Saturday the NAACP Image Awards will air on TV One at 9 p.m./8c and they’ll be hosted by none other than the one and only Anthony Anderson. The Black-ish star says he has been involved with the NAACP since he was 14-years-old, that’s 34 years. So when the opportunity to host the awards came up he “jumped” the opportunity.

Anderson says he’s especially excited to host this year’s awards because “this is the golden anniversary.” 50 years is a big deal so he says he’ll try his hardest not to mess it up. Because this show is so special he plans to bring out one of his sharpest suits and gives a shout out to his stylist.

Tune in to the 50th NAACP awards this Saturday on TV One!

