Anthony Anderson Is Honored To Be Hosting The 50th NAACP Image Awards

If You Missed It
| 03.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This Saturday the NAACP Image Awards will air on TV One at 9 p.m./8c and they’ll be hosted by none other than the one and only Anthony Anderson. The Black-ish star says he has been involved with the NAACP since he was 14-years-old, that’s 34 years. So when the opportunity to host the awards came up he “jumped” the opportunity.

Anderson says he’s especially excited to host this year’s awards because “this is the golden anniversary.” 50 years is a big deal so he says he’ll try his hardest not to mess it up. Because this show is so special he plans to bring out one of his sharpest suits and gives a shout out to his stylist.

Tune in to the 50th NAACP awards this Saturday on TV One!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Anthony Anderson , NAACP Image Awards

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close