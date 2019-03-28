T.I. Calls Out Dallas Rappers For Not Supporting Black Woman Attacked By White Supremacist

T.I. has called out Dallas rappers for not rallying together and supporting the Black woman who was brutally beaten by a white supremacist in a viral video that led to the man’s arrest.

As we previously reported, the March 21 assault occurred after Austin Shuffield and L’daijohnique Lee got into a dispute in a parking lot in Deep Ellum, Texas. The argument turned physical when Shuffield slapped the cell phone out of her hand as she tried to call 911. He also hurled racial slurs at her before repeatedly punching her in the face while holding a pistol.

Once T.I. saw video of the attack, he took to Instagram Live to ask why there weren’t more Dallas rappers stepping up to speak out.

“If you in Dallas, if you is in Dallas…Yella Beezy…Trapboy Freddy…all you cats out there who holdin’ down the turf,” Tip said (via HotNewHipHop). “Whether you’re Dallas, Fort Worth, wherever you at. It’s on your watch! This s**t on your watch. I don’t wanna hear none of that tough s**t man from none of y’all. It’s time n***a.”

The “Whatever You Like” rapper added, “We’ve been training and practicing all this gangsta sh**t for all these years…get your ass in the game mothaf**ka! What the f**k is you doin’?”

In a recent interview with Ashlee on the Radio for Houston’s 93.7 The Beat radio station, Yella Beezy responded to T.I. calling him out, using the excuse that he wasn’t even in town when the incident made national headlines.

“I wasn’t even in America,” Beezy said. “I was in Cabo, so I’m not even knowing what’s going on…I don’t want to say the wrong thing….he could have called me,” Beezy said. “I get where he was coming from, it’s just his delivery was wrong. But I’m gonna call him.”

Meanwhile, the victim says she’s been so fearful since the attack that she has had to sleep in hotels.

“I’m scared. I don’t know who is following me, who is behind me, who is watching me,” Lee said during a press conference on Monday. “My body still hurts. Everything still hurts.”

Shuffield was released after posting a $2,000 bond on Friday.

Protesters at Dallas City Hall on Monday expressed outrage over Shuffield being hit with only two Class A misdemeanors for assault and a Class C misdemeanor citation for public intoxication.

Lee’s supporters believe his race is why charges have not be upgraded to include a hate crime and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE