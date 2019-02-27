1 Man Stabbed To Death In South Dallas [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

CBS11 News recently reported that 1 man was stabbed to death in South Dallas on South Haskell Avenue last night. His lifeless body was found in a metal container nearby. Another person was also stabbed in this incident and was taken to the hospital.

The deceased’s name has not been released yet.

Details are still being gathered as this crime just happened Tuesday (2/27) around 10 pm.

This is an ongoing investigation and it’s suspected that the two stabbings may be connected.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

