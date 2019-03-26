Armed Bartender Arrested After Beating Black Woman Over Parking Dispute

Texas authorities have arrested a white bartender who was caught on tape holding a gun on an unarmed Black woman and attacking her. It’s believed that a blocked parking spot sparked the dangerous encounter.

According to CBS 11, witnesses said that Austin Shuffield, 30, attacked the unnamed 24-year-old victim last week after she pulled into a parking lot, blocking Shuffield. Apparently, he was trying to leave his job at the Speakeasy in Dallas, TX.

Shuffield got out of his car to tell her to move, which prompted a heated argument. The video then shows him pulling out what is believed to be a gun from behind his back as the encounter escalated. Soon after, the victim attempted to call 911, but Shuffield slapped her phone away, leading the young woman to punch him.

Stunned, Shuffield proceeds to square up and punch the victim in her face and upper body at least four more times. The victim can be seen on the ground, covering her head from the blows.

When the police arrived on the scene, they immediately arrested Shuffield for aggravated assault causing injury, interference with an emergency call and public intoxication.

Last week, the victim spoke with CBS 11 claiming she had to go back to the hospital to treat a ruptured eardrum and a possible concussion for the attack she suffered.

Shuffield was being held in jail but posted the $2,000 bond and was released. In addition, he’s been fired from his job.

“From the video itself it shows an aggravated assault to our eyes. That is something needs to be dealt with quickly and swiftly and that’s what we’re trying to do and make sure it’s handled properly,” said the bar’s owner, Braxton Martin.

In the meantime, the victim has tapped Lee Merrit as her attorney, who claims that the charges should be upped to a hate crime because Shuffield yelled racial slurs at her prior to the beating.

“Our office is speaking with the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office to ensure all appropriate charges are pursued including felony assault, firearm and hate crime related charges,” the statement read.

