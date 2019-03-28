Hughley TV: Loni Love Defends Jussie Smollett [VIDEO]

DL Hughley Show
Hughley TV: Loni Love Defends Jussie Smollett

Since the charges have been dropped against Jussie Smollett, people are split on where they stand with the embattled actor.  Some still don’t believe him, while others have been staunch supporters since the beginning. Comedian Loni Love is the latter.

Love explained on the DL Hughley Show nightly talk show, “I always believed him. I always believed that he was innocent. I mean, there was no reason for him to  make this up D.L.”

Watch the full video above to see her full reason for supporting Smollett. If you’re a naysayer, she might just change your mind.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

