First Democratic 2020 Debates Set For Late June In Miami

The first Democratic presidential debates will take place June 26 and 27 in Miami.

The Democratic National Committee confirmed the plans first disclosed by NBC News, which will broadcast the two-night event along with MSNBC and Telemundo.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez already had announced that the debates in June and July would take place over two nights to allow for such a large field of candidates to be heard.

Each night’s debate will have up to 10 candidates who meet certain fundraising and polling thresholds.

Candidates will be assigned randomly to one of the two stages.

Miami was one of three finalists for Democrats’ 2020 national convention, which will be held in Milwaukee. Houston was the other finalist.

No decision has been made yet on a host city for the July debates.

