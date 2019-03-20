Chicago Woman Yells ‘Bye, Miami’ Out Car Window, Falls To Ground And Killed In Hit-And-Run

An exciting spring break trip to Miami ended with tragedy when a 23-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

PEOPLE reports that Chicago native Mariah Logan and her three friends had just spent three days in the city celebrating one of their birthdays. On the way back to the Miami International Airport, Logan was “hanging out” of the right rear passenger window when she yelled “Bye, Miami.”

Moments later, she somehow fell out of the window, landed on the road and was then struck by a Range Rover that was traveling behind them, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The driver of the Range River initially stopped but then drove off without leaving any information, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

Logan’s death is being investigated as a traffic homicide and authorities are trying to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident.

Her friends Trina Frazier, 24, Aaliyah Frazier, 23 and Kenyatta Burch, 23, reportedly watched helplessly as she died at the scene.

“I’m still grieving,” said Burch, who was also celebrating her birthday. “I lost my best friend, my sister. Blood cannot make us closer,” she told the Miami Herald.

Logan’s boyfriend of a year, Ray Olden, also spoke to the outlet. “They are devastated, as am I. There’s just silence in the air.”

“It’s not real yet,” he added. “She brought energy and life. She never looked at the bad. I was told I was a special man and she made me believe it. We had the next five years mapped out.”

On Monday, Logan’s sister told ABC 7 Chicago that the family is now making plans to get her body back home.

“We’re just trying to get her home now. Send her home beautifully and everything,” Xylina Griffin told the outlet.

“They went to have fun,” Griffin said of her sister’s trip. “They did have fun. I saw so many pictures and things. It just didn’t end the way it was supposed to.”

“The way it happened, it’s not easy to accept a person going out like that. She was an angel.”

Logan reportedly worked as a mental health technician at the Ann Kiley Residential Center in Waukegan, ILL.

“Her smile would brighten up a room. She didn’t have to say anything. She was always praying for people, letting them know that God was there if you need him,” said Griffin.

