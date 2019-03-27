Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Accuses Him Of Stealing $3 Million In Jewelry

Floyd Mayweather‘s former girlfriend Shantel Jackson claims the fighter stole close to $3 million in jewelry from her following their break up.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jackson is revealing the full list of items she claims Mayweather stole from her. She previously accused Mayweather stealing a number of items worth nearly $1 million from her storage units, including luxury clothes, shoes, and handbags.

In the newly filed documents, Jackson claims Mayweather also took:

$2.5 million diamond ring

$250,000 diamond earrings

$32,000 Chanel watch

$100,000 diamond bracelet

$20,000 diamond heart necklace

$21,000 Louis Vuitton lock necklace

Which totals up to $2,923,000.

She also lists items with an unknown value that were allegedly taken:

Platinum MasterPiece Rolex watch with diamonds

Gold MasterPiece Rolex watch with diamonds

Diamond Rolex

Diamond cross necklace

Diamond cuff

In 2014, Jackson, who dated Floyd Mayweather before starting her current relationship with Nelly, sued the fighter, accusing him of assault, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy (for allegedly releasing information about an abortion she had on his social media).

He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

