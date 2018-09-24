Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

1. Kim Kardashian West Kim was locked in a bathroom and tied up while robbers stole $10M in jewelry from her hotel in Paris.

2. Usher Usher and a friend (in 2010) stopped at an AT&T store near Lenox Mall in Atlanta and went inside. When they returned to the vehicle they found it had been broken into. Usher reported that jewelry worth more than a million dollars had been stolen along with $50,000 in furs and about $20,000 in cash. (Photo: AP)

3. LL Cool J LL Cool J didn’t actually yell for help . . . the would-be robber did. A 56-year-old transient broke in to the actor’s home and was quickly taken down by LL. The intruder suffered a broken nose, jaw and ribs. (Photo: AP)

4. Tyler Perry A teenager tried to break into Tyler Perry’s home but was caught before anything was stolen. However, earlier the same year, his credit card number was stolen and nearly $30,000 worth of charges were amassed before being noticed. (Photo: AP)

5. Kanye West While Kanye West was wrapping up his European ‘Watch the Throne’ Tour, his Los Angeles home was broken into. No report on what was taken but witnesses reported that the thieves dropped some of the stolen loot on their way out. (Photo: AP)

6. Young Buck Young Buck was robbed at gunpoint outside a Nashville nightclub back in 2007. His Bentley, diamond chain and watch were taken during the assault. (Photo: AP)

7. Sean Combs The East Hampton home of Sean Combs was broken into last year. According to insiders, nothing was taken. However, the intruder did gorge on his food, drink lots of alcohol and parade around in Diddy’s finest clothes. (Photo: AP)

8. 50 Cent 50 Cent’s 52-room mansion in Connecticut was broken into by two men who had been smoking a little weed. The police were called by security guards who noticed a suspicious car in the drive. One of the intruders was found hiding in a closet having a nice bottle of wine taken from 50’s bar. (Photo: AP)

9. Zoe Saldana Fortunately, Zoe Saldana wasn’t home when her Los Angeles home was broken into. She stated that she arrived home and found that someone had forced their way in. She immediately called police. Items stolen were never made public. (Photo: AP)

10. Rihanna Most recently, Rihanna’s LA mansion was broken into by a potential stalker. Fortunately, she was out of the country at the time of the break-in. Police confirmed that he did steal a few personal items from the home and even slept in one of the beds. (Photo: AP)

11. Nelly Nelly was in Las Vegas in 2003 attending the Radio Music Awards when his hotel room was broken into. Over $1 million in jewelry was stolen. Singer Michelle Branch was attending the event and staying at the same hotel and was robbed as well. Her computer, cell phone, iPod, cash and credit cards were stolen. (Photo: AP)

12. Shelden Williams Shelden Williams, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound NBA forward had his car stolen from him by two men at gunpoint shortly before a game in December 2007. (Photo: AP)

13. Queen Latifah Queen Latifah was enjoying her vacation in the Caribbean when over $10,000 worth of her jewelry was stolen from the villa where she was staying. The police on the island who investigated felt it was probably hotel staff since there was no forced entry. (Photo: AP)

14. Antoine Walke In 2007, Miami Heat forward Antoine Walker was robbed while he was with a relative at his townhouse in Chicago. He was robbed by the infamous and violent Traveling Vice Lords street gang who were eventually rounded up by the Chicago police and the FBI a few years later. (Photo: AP)

15. Cuttino Mobley In 2005, Los Angeles Clippers star Cuttino Mobley was robbed and said he felt so “violated” by the incident that he didn’t live in the house for at least the next two years. (Photo: AP)

16. Sean Taylor Washington Redskins fan favorite Sean Taylor was fatally shot during an attempted burglary in his Miami home. He was only 24 years old. (Photo: AP)

17. ASAP Rocky Robbers got in tp Rocky’s home and held his sister at gunpoint. She was unharmed, but they stole about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property. They also took a safe, but left it on the sidewalk.

18. John Legend John’s luggage was reportedly stolen at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Inside were a set of Cartier cuff links worth $25,000. He tweeted later that the airport police caught the suspect and retrieved his bag.

19. Nicki Minaj Minaj was robbed of about $200,000 worth of property when thieves burglarized her home.