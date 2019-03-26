Luenell Is Looking Forward To Her Next Chapter

03.26.19
Luenell has been in the game for a minute and looking over her career she’s grateful for growth. At the beginning of her career she says her attitude was, “I don’t need to be nice I’m the baddest chick in the room.” But, that was not true, you need to make connections and friendships in the entertainment business.

Today she feels “blessed and lucky” to have the connections and friendships that she has. Her friend Bradly Cooper called one day and offered her a small cameo in A Star Is Born and she jumped at the opportunity. “It ain’t how big the part is it’s about how big the movie is,” she says and the film was a hit.

So far this year has been great to Luenell but she’s looking forward to making it even better. She’s aiming to get her own TV show so that she can be “on the air” and not “in the air of all the time.”

To keep up with all things Luenell follow her on Instagram.

Hear part 2 of her interview below:

