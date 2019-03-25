Report Says Wendy Williams Husband’s Alleged Mistress Gave Birth To Baby Girl

OK, let’s cut to the chase. According to Love B. Scott, who initially reported about their affair, Sharina Hudson and Kevin Hunter (the husband of Wendy Williams) now have a baby girl as part of THEIR family.

Hudson supposedly gave birth this past Friday, March 22. Additionally, the couple paid cash to the hospital where the child was born. Oh yeah, here’s some more hot tea for ya: Scott says Hunter allegedly used a different name when checking in.

Hmm, could this be the reason she was seen on Monday morning without her wedding ring as she left the sober-living facility where she is staying? You can get the scoop on that EURweb story, here.

As has been reported, Williams has remained silent on the reported birth of her husband’s child, telling fans that everything was going well with her family and her relationship upon her television return.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Now that the news is out, it goes without saying that all eyes will be on Wendy during today’s taping to see if she addresses the alleged birth of her husband and his alleged mistress and their alleged new daughter.

Previous reports have stated that Hunter refuses to leave Wendy because she funds his lifestyle, telling his mistress that he won’t settle down with her.

Dang, true or not, this this some scorching hot tea!

Thoughts?

