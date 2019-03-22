That’s What I Think: The Vegas From The Commercials Is Not The Vegas Damon Saw

Damon and his wife were very excited to go to Vegas and thought it’d be just like the commercials, but they were wrong. They haven’t seen anybody toasting champagne or eating steaks and it’s not all bright and shiny. Instead, they see tons of white women in jeans with “glitter pockets and glitter belts,” old people on scooters. He also says the smell of the casino is terrible. They’ve been hanging out in their room watching Netflix.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: