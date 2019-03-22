For years now customers have been going to LifeWay Christian Store to purchase Bibles, items for Sunday School and more. According to Christian Post, LifeWay Christian Resources announced that they will be closing the remaining 170 stores this year to focus on online sales only.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Director of corporate communications for LifeWay explained that this was “a strategic shift of resources to a dynamic digital strategy.”

She said, “The organization will continue to offer a broad selection of resources through LifeWay.com and the LifeWay Customer Service Center (1-800-458-2772). LifeWay will also continue to serve customers through its network of church partners who work directly with churches.”

Like many other companies LifeWay has to focus on a new strategic plan to not only stay in business, but to continue to serve customers.

President of LifeWay, Thom Rainer said, “We will be transitioning many of those resources from our LifeWay stores to digital channels. The good news is that we will be better prepared to meet the future. The challenging news is that some of our stores will have to close.

The dates of closures for the remaining 170 stores will depend on the local circumstances. LifeWay was founded in 1891 and even though they have to close the doors of the store are hoping they can still stay in business with online sales.

LifeWay Christian Store To Close All 170 Stores Nationwide was originally published on getuperica.com