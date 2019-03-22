DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Young People Are Struggling With Their Mental Health

Emergency rooms are reporting high numbers of young people checking in with mental health related issues. Teens and minority youth have been increasingly seeking help for mental illnesses. Visits have reportedly spiked 54 percent among teenagers, 53 percent for Black youth and 91 percent for young Hispanic people. DL wonders how many of those people are looking for help after doing bad drugs.

