Harris To Visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church In Atlanta

(AP Photo)

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to speak Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once occupied the pulpit.

Other 2020 presidential hopefuls, including fellow senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have spoken at Ebenezer Baptist. Harris is the first to do so since launching a 2020 presidential campaign.

Harris’ decision to address worshippers at King’s former congregation will put her in front of a largely black audience in a historic setting. The senator from California has discussed her own connection to the civil rights movement, forged through her mother’s activism in Berkeley, where Harris grew up.

King’s funeral was held at Ebenezer Baptist after he was shot in Memphis in 1968.

