Bernie Sanders Says He Won’t Be Paying African American Descendants Of Slaves Reparations [Watch]

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke with The Breakfast Club on Monday and when co-host Charlamagne tha God noted that “44 out of 45 presidents in this country have been white men,” he then asked the lawmaker “Do you think we need another one?”

To which Sanders replied, “Well, I think you need this one.”

He added, “We are living in an unprecedented time. We have the most dangerous president in modern history of this country. He is somebody who is a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe … this is a bad-news guy.”

Sanders, who formally announced his second bid for the Democratic nomination on Feb. 19, is also making an effort this go around to connect with Black voters, something he failed to do in 2016.

“This time, we’re starting from a different position,” Sanders said on the radio show. “We were criticized for being too white, that was a correct criticism. We were criticized for being too male, that was a correct criticism. That’s going to change.”

Sanders also vows to end voter suppression.

“It is incomprehensible to me that, in the year 2019, we continue to have a president, a Supreme Court and Republican governors who still are trying to deny people of color and poor people the right to vote,” Sanders said at his Sunday night rally at Chicago’s Navy Pier. “In the last decade, more than 30 states have considered voter suppression laws whose clear intent is to disenfranchise people of color. How pathetic and how cowardly is that?”

He added: “Brothers and sisters, together we will end voter suppression in this country and move to automatic voter registration. We are going to make voting easier, not harder.”

But when it comes to reparations, the senator ain’t having it.

During his “Breakfast Club” interview, Sanders was asked where he stands on paying reparations to African Descendants of Slavery/ADOS …“We have to deal with the fact there is enormous disparity between the black community and the white community,” he stated.

But when asked by Charlamagne tha God if he would support “free cash payouts,” Sanders said, “No.”

“Do you mean a check to every African-American? Well, then, that means a check to every Native American that were wiped out when the settlers came,” he said. “I think the way we go forward is to build America together.”

