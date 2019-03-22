Cocoa Brown Can’r Find The Man Of Her Dreams, So She Is Raising Him

Cocoa Brown is enjoying her single life but she’s noticed these men are “bold!” She says “social media makes dudes that live in basements bold,” they really try to get with her and sometimes she wants to ask them..”do you know who I am?” A lot of people think the number of weird creepy guys that hit on you goes down as you get older but she insists that is not the case, “it gets worse” she says.

She has met a nice man but he’s only 31 and he’s a ball player so she says, “it’s not about if you get cheated on it’s when.”

So, for now she says she’s just focusing on her 6-year-old son and her work. She’s currently working on a parenting book called “Raising The Man Of My Dreams” that focuses on how raising her Black son has taught her “how to love Black men.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: