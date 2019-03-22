Via Bossip:

The name Charlottesville, Virginia will forever be known as the place where Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric personified into tiki torch-carrying white supremacists gathered to carry out violence against people of color and murder Heather Heyer.

The legacy of violent racism continues as the public school system feared for the safety of students and staff just this week.

According to Star Tribune, Charlottesville public schools were closed yesterday and will be today after police warned administrators of racist threats on Wednesday.

School Superintendent Rosa Atkins told parents that the threat was “racially charged.”

We’re glad that these messages were caught before something terrible happened.

Charlottesville Public Schools Closed For Two Days After Racist Threats Online was originally published on getuperica.com