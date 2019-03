Ladies, you know that no matter how good you tie your hair up at night it always falls off. Kym and Sherri can’t wait for somebody to design a scarf that doesn’t fall off; they could call it “the never fall off.” Maybe it’ll be one that is actually attached to the pillow so that no matter where you turn the scarf goes too. What are your ideas to solve this issue?

