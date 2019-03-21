Ava Duvernay And Oprah To Produce Romance Anthology Series ‘Cherish The Day’ At Own

Ava DuVernay has landed a second series at Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

In addition to her series adaptation of the novel “Queen Sugar” for OWN, Variety reports that the award-winning director will also serve viewers an anthology titled “Cherish the Day.”

According to the publication, “the series chronicles the romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel people to hold true to the ones they love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.”

“OWN is home,” DuVernay said. “I’m honored to create television for a network headed by an artist with spectacular vision and unbridled passion for the stories that we want to tell.”

DuVernay will executive produce “Cherish the Day” along with Oprah Winfrey.

More big things are coming from @ava! 👏🏽 https://t.co/6QcQeLnXVQ — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) March 20, 2019

“Ava is a visionary storyteller,” said Winfrey. “She brings so much care, so much heart, so much love to the art she creates. I’m excited to continue collaborating together with our very first anthology series for OWN.”

DuVernay recently wrapped production on the upcoming Netflix series “When They See Us,” which tells the true story of the Central Park Five.

“In 1989, five black and brown teen boys were wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit and branded The Central Park Five, a moniker that has followed them since that time,” DuVernay said in a statement. “In 2019, our series gives the five men a platform to finally raise their voices and tell their full stories. In doing so, Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef also tell the story of many young people of color unjustly ensnared in the criminal justice system.”

“We wanted to reflect this perspective in our title, embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicized moniker,” DuVernay added.

The series is set to star Michael K. Williams, Vera Fermiga and John Leguizamo.

“When They See Us” debuts on Netflix May 31.

“Cherish the Day” is slated to debut in winter 2020.

The fourth season of “Queen Sugar” premieres in June.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE