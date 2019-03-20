Entertainment
Ava DuVernay Makes Good On Promise To Tevin Campbell

Tevin Campbell has kept a low profile since his prime in the 90’s but it looks like we will be seeing a whole lot more of him in the near future.  Campbell took to social media to make a big announcement that he was on the set of Queen Sugar and will make an appearance on the show.

When someone on Twitter dissed Campbell last year, Ava saw the tweet and responded by promising Campell a role on Queen Sugar.

 

 

No word on what his role entails or if it’s a reoccurring role but with Ava DuVernay behind this we know it’s gonna be good!

Queen Sugar will make its return to OWN with season 4 on June 12th.

