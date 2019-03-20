DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show TV

Hughley TV: Michael Rapaport & D.L. Hughley Weigh In On The Changes In Comedy Culture

Leave a comment

The comedy game has changed drastically over the last couple of decades.

Back in the day, comedians had much more freedom to make jokes about anything or anybody without much consequence. However in today’s politically correct climate, the same jokes that were accepted 30 years ago will turn your favorite comedian into a hashtag.

D.L. Hughley and Michael Rapaport had a lot to say about this topic during a segment on Hughley’s new TV show. Check out the full clip above and let us know if you agree in the comments.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

D.L. Hughley Show TV

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close