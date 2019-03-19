CLOSE
4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint In Home Invasion

According to reports, four men held residents at gunpoint, including a 3-year-old, during a home invasion at a Georgia trailer park on Sunday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports,  Randall Austin Hazelrigs, 20, is charged with home invasion, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and marijuana possession in connection with the incident. Deputies also arrested Alex Hunter Jordan, 18, Ashton Rodricous Blackmon, 19, and Joseph Edwin Barrera, 19, who were each charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of home invasion.

According to reports, the men told investigators the robbery started because they wanted to get back at two people who they believed were responsible for a burglary. But things got out of hand when one of them pulled out a gun.

Witnesses told authorities that four men entered the home wearing black bandanas. Six people were reportedly in the trailer at the time, including the toddler. Yarbrough said Hazelrigs held them at gunpoint and demanded money and phones.

According to reports the men left with roughly $400 in cash.

“The suspects wanted to scare two of the men who lived in the home, but said the incident escalated when Hazelrigs pulled out a gun,” Investigator Brandon Thrower said.

All four are currently being held without bond.

One thought on “4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint In Home Invasion

  1. Jeff on said:

    Why not work for a money this gays ….
