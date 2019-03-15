DL’s GED Section: The Wealthy And Privileged Needed More Of An Advantage

DL Hughley Show
The children of wealthy and privileged people needed even more of an advantage to get into top colleges so their parents lied, bribed and cheated. Now there are a number of people who were denied by these schools, like USC and Yale, suing the institutions and the parents who stole their right of “fair access to a great education.” D.L. is on their side because the children of wealthy and privileged parents already have a head start at life with access to the best schools, social clubs and tutors. Meanwhile there are other kids, like his own, who had to work their butts off for years just for a shot at those top colleges. Some of those students were denied their right “to be treated fairly” because of someone else’s wealth and privilege.

