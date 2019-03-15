Candace Owens Laughs Off Reports She Inspired New Zealand Mosque Shooter

Conservative grifter Candace Owens responded to reports that she allegedly inspired the gunman who opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, killing 49 people in slaughter that in part was streamed on Facebook Live.

In addition to those killed, 20 were seriously injured. Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, called it “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

The shooter, Brenton Tarrant, mentioned Owens in his white supremacist manifesto before carrying out the mass shooting.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Owens argued that she has never created content about the 2nd Amendment or Islam. In her first tweet, she wrote,“LOL! FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam. The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in…New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL!”

Racist white liberals are on the hunt trying to lynch another black conservative tonight! Sorry racists!— you will never deplatform me and you can’t stop #BLEXIT but you CAN watch me and @PARISDENNARD discuss how many black conservatives you’ve tried to lynch— this Sunday! https://t.co/lUESWZ39zS — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2019

But several of her critics were quick to call BS on her claim and provided receipts in the form of her own tweets about Muslims and the NRA, which Candance considers a civil rights group.

“in addition to being an awful human being you are a liar,” wrote one Twitter user who posted the following to remind Owens of how she really feels:

And then there’s this…

In a second tweet, Candace wrote, “To be clear: We played the ‘Candace is Hitler’ game. We played the ‘Candace is anti-rape victims’ game. If the media attempts this ‘Candace inspired a mosque shooting in New Zealand’ bit—they better all lawyer the f*ck up. I will go full Covington Catholic lawsuit. Try me.”

Owens is reportedly mentioned in Tarrant’s manifesto once, where he writes, “The person who has influenced me above all is Candace Owens. Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped me push further and further into the belief of violence over meekness. However I will have to disavow some of her believes, the extreme actions she calls for are too much, even for my tastes.”

However, as reported by heavy.com, many believe Tarrant wrote that for the purpose of trolling American media. He goes on to allege that the video game “Spyro” taught him ethno-nationalism.

A number of experts on the alt-right have warned people not to take his words too seriously with regards to Owens.

NBC’s Ben Collins tweeted, “There are a couple of things in there that ring obvious bells. No joke, call somebody fluent in YouTube or alt-right garbage before writing up your pieces on this. Or just ignore it. Some of these thoughts are clearly authentic, others clear traps. It’s the nature of the chans.”

Tech columnist Kevin Roose also tweeted, “Media: be careful with the NZ shooter’s apparent manifesto. It’s thick with irony and meta-text and very easy to misinterpret if you’re not steeped in this stuff all the time (and even if you are).”

Roose added, “Seriously, this entire thing is a minefield. I am Very Online and I don’t feel 100% certain about what’s genuine and what’s just trolling/posting/media-baiting. Please be careful.”

Police said three people were in custody including 28-year-old Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, who has been charged with murder. He will appear in court on Saturday.