Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has Heard Of

Candace Owens is doing everything humanly possible to be the next Omarosa. She seeks as much praise from white conservatives as possible. She publicly insults Black people who don’t agree with her by making slave references. She is also a clear con artist and opportunist. Fame and attention in politics is much easier when you are the “rare” Black conservative as opposed to a Black progressive. Well, for all of this foolery, Owens has been honored with an award that no one knows.

The woman who now calls the NAACP a disgrace, even though the organization helped her win a lawsuit years ago, was given some unheard of “Impact Award.” See the tweet below:

There is no information on this so-called Impact Award and one Twitter user even pointed out, “Oh yes the ‘Impact Award.’ *Looks it up. Find about a thousand different awards called the ‘Impact Award.’* Well okay I’m gonna assume it was for… uh… Highest safety ratings in vehicle crash tests.”

No word on what this Impact Award is. Maybe she is receiving an award for Blexit, which is a slogan stolen from the Bank Black movement. Mavbe it’s for “using” Kanye West. Maybe it’s for saying the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.” Maybe it’s for blaming the horrifying mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

Candace Owens’ impact is being a hack who is saying anything for attention.

