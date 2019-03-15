Bronx Students Locked Administrators Out Of School To Protest Racist Video And They Won

Who says young folk aren’t woke and into activism? Nope, that’s certainly not the case with a group of primarily black students at an exclusive private school with campuses in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Students at Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx staged a lock-in lasting several days in response to a racist video surfacing online.

The impetus for their action was a video of white students referring to Black people as “crack n****r” that surfaced in February, according to The Riverdale Press. The exact date of when the video was made is not known at this time.

Apparently they got their point across to the school’s administration staff as the lock-in was halted as administrators agreed to a list of demands.

One of the five students at the center of the controversy withdrew from school. The other four received three suspensions.

Here’s more from Blavity:

Student protesters barricaded themselves in the building preventing administrators from entering Monday morning. Other administrators and board members were met with locked doors the following morning. They also were turned away.

“Derogatory language and intentionally harmful behavior are rampant within our community,” student organizers said to school officials via The Riverdale Press. “The absence of a system for reporting and recording these incidents means many of the students involved go unpunished.”

Photos of young activists sleeping in the hallways and organizing their responses to the school administration circulated online.

What ultimately came from the protests was a list of 20 demands, which included the implementation of a Black studies course.

Also as part of the demands, protesters want the school to provide racial bias training for parents, end racial profiling on school grounds, protect faculty who choose to speak out against injustice and begin a new reporting system “for all incidents of bias, bigotry, and racism.”

Good for them. That’s how you do it. Just like back in the day. That’s what protesting and standing up for your rights looks like.

