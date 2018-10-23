CLOSE
Diddy Pledges $1 Million To New Bronx Charter School

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has pledged $1 million to a network of charter schools for a new location in the Bronx.

Capital Preparatory Schools has been approved to open the school in September with 160 6th- and 7th-graders. The goal is to expand to 650 students in grades six through 11 over five years, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The music mogul and Harlem native is a longtime education advocate. He worked closely with Capital Prep founder Steve Perry to expand the network that already has schools in Harlem and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Diddy says he knows firsthand the importance of quality education.

“I came from the same environment these kids live in every day,” he said in a statement. “I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child’s future. Our school provides historically disadvantaged students with the college and career skills needed to become responsible and engaged citizens for social justice.”

