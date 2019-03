We all have things that help boost our energy levels and help us feel good. Torrei Hart loves spin class because it helps her feel energized. She has so much fun that she calls it “club spin” and has been trying to get Kym to join her for a class. But, Kym doesn’t think it’ll be fun for her. What do you do to feel good?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: