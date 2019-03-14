CLOSE
If You Missed It
HomeIf You Missed It

Martellus Bennett Wants Children Of Color To Define Success For Themselves

Leave a comment

Former NFL star Martellus Bennett hasn’t played football in about a year and has been busy writing books to inspire children of color.

He has published three books through his company, Imagination Agency. His books, Hey A.J It’s Bed Time and Hey A.J It’s Saturday were written after he welcomed his baby girl Austyn Jett Rose Bennett and realized that there were very few books with characters who looked like her.

His newest book is called Dear Black Boy which he says is like “Oh The Places You’ll Go but for black boys.” He calls the book a “a discussion” about “what sports means to our community and breaking outside of that.”

Bennett wants Black kids to define what success is for themselves. He explained, the “NFL is 75% black” so Black boys can look at that and know it’s something they can achieve. But the tech industry is only 7% Black so kids may see it as something they can’t do. He wants to emphasize through this book that “you don’t have to dribble a ball to be successful.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

childrens books , Former NFL Player , Martellus Bennett , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Entertainment Video
Things Your Kids Know: What’s The 10 Year Challenge?
The Culture Grid: One Of Our Favorite Celeb Couples Has Called It Quits!
The Culture Grid: Drama In The Reality TV World! NeNe Vs. Lisa Vanderpump
The Culture Grid: Taraji’s Superstardom is Cemented
In Studio Guests
Martellus Bennett Wants Children Of Color To Define Success For Themselves
Brandon T Jackson Is Like ‘A Chappelle And Katt Williams That Don’t Slap You’
Tony Roberts Has A House Full And There’s Never A Dull Moment
Billy Sorrells: ‘Old Black Men’ Work Harder Than Anyone
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close