Yesterday a story broke about rich white people buying their kids admissions into prestigious universities. But, that’s not all. The payments are disguised as a charitable donation so they also get a tax break. This particular scheme has been going on since 2011. But do we think this is a new thing? No. Are really are we surprised? No.
One thought on “Top Of The Morning: The Rich Whites Are Buying Their Way Through Life”
Noooo! This can’t be true! Privileged and intelligent White people cheated their way into and through ivory league colleges. This can’t be true because White privileged people are society’s best and brightest folks in America. How can this be??? My goodness, all this time I thought these were brilliant and sophisticated scholars. DANG, fooled again by the snobs ;(