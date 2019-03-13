Top Of The Morning: The Rich Whites Are Buying Their Way Through Life

If You Missed It
| 03.13.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yesterday a story broke about rich white people buying their kids admissions into prestigious universities. But, that’s not all. The payments are disguised as a charitable donation so they also get a tax break. This particular scheme has been going on since 2011. But do we think this is a new thing? No. Are really are we surprised? No.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

college scandal , rich , TJMS , White people

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

One thought on “Top Of The Morning: The Rich Whites Are Buying Their Way Through Life

  1. Michael Middleton on said:

    Noooo! This can’t be true! Privileged and intelligent White people cheated their way into and through ivory league colleges. This can’t be true because White privileged people are society’s best and brightest folks in America. How can this be??? My goodness, all this time I thought these were brilliant and sophisticated scholars. DANG, fooled again by the snobs ;(

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close