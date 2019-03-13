MC Lyte Joins “New York Undercover” Reboot

Guess who’s joining the new cast of the ABC reboot of New York Undercover? Our fave and yours, MC Lyte. Lyte will be starring along with original cast members Malik Yoba and Lauren Velez who will return as their characters from the original show. Actors Otmara Morrero (Startup) and Tony Sandeman (She’s Gotta Have It) are the show’s new leads.

Deadline reports:

“Lyte is Lt. April Freeman, a hard-driving boss with a genius IQ. Marrero will play Melissa Ortiz, a fiery young detective who blends well undercover. Sandeman is Nat Gilmore, charismatic with an easy smile and a quick fuse. Enger portrays Lisa Kim, an ambitious climber. Pizano is Moses Hernandez, an eager beaver with a hero complex.”

The revival would pick up 20 years after the end of the iconic series, following detectives Gilmore and Ortiz “as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals, from Harlem to Battery Park.”

The show, currently filming the pilot with director Anthony Hemingway, is expected to be on TV screens in 2020 if the pilot is picked up.

