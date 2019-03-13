CLOSE
Harris Makes 2 Key Hires In Early-Voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is boosting her staffing in the early-voting state of South Carolina, adding two experienced operatives who’ll be key to navigating the home of the first 2020 primary in the South.

The California senator’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday that Reggie Abraham has come on as deputy state director. The Orangeburg native worked for Hillary Clinton‘s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign and was political coordinator for Stacey Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 Georgia gubernatorial campaign.

Anne Bailey is Harris’ state organizing director. The Anderson native is a former national field director for NARAL Pro-Choice America and served as marketing director for the grassroots advocacy firm Winning Connections.

Harris has made three trips to South Carolina since launching her campaign. Last weekend, she held several town hall meetings focused on rural issues.

