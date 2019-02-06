DL Hughley Show Trending
HomeDL Hughley Show Trending

Stacey Abrams Becomes First African-American Woman To Give Response Speech To A State Of the Union

Leave a comment
EMILY's List Breaking Through 2016 at the Democratic National Convention

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Stacey Abrams gave the democratic response to President Donald Trump’s second State Of The Union Address. Abrams is the first African-American woman to give a response to a presidential address. One of the biggest lines of the night was when she challenged Trump and said she didn’t want him to fail, she just wanted him to tell the truth.

Even though Abrams lost her race for Governor of Georgia amid many stories of voter suppression, she’s primed to have an amazing career in politics.

Check out her Democratic Response to Trump’s State Of the Union right here.

 

Stacey Abrams Becomes First African-American Woman To Give Response Speech To A State Of the Union was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close