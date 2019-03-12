Tony Cornelius Says Dad Don Cornelius Would Secretly Love ‘American Soul’

| 03.12.19
Don Cornelius was the creator of Soul Train and he also hosted it for years. Now, his son Tony Cornelius is the producer of BET’s American Soul which tells the story of Soul Train.

Tony says that the show is doing well and people are loving it, “especially with us.”

When you turn things to TV, Tony says you have to do things to keep the audience interested but “75% of it is true.”

Tom believes that one of the groups on the show is supposed to be Shalamar because they all would rather sing than dance. According to Tony, “if you want it to be Shalamar then it’s Shalamar.”

Tony believes that his father “would be happy deep down inside, but he would be frowning.”

