Sinqua Walls Uses His Role As Don Cornelius In ‘American Soul’ To Honor His Legacy

If You Missed It
| 02.19.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sinqua Walls plays the legendary Don Cornelius in BET’s American Soul that airs on Tuesday nights.

Cornelius hosted the legendary Soul Train and Walls prepared for the part for a while studying his ‘ life and talking to his family. The show is both factual and entertaining. Walls says that the “parts about Don are 75% factual.”

To this day Walls is “still doing research” to prepare for a “second season.”

He really enjoys being a part of American Soul and feels a “responsibility” to be “authentic” and to “honor” Cornelius’ legacy and family.

Tom who personally knew Cornelius let Walls know that he’s doing a great job and “nailing it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

'American Soul' , BET , Don Cornelius , Sinqua Walls

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close