Sinqua Walls Uses His Role As Don Cornelius In ‘American Soul’ To Honor His Legacy

Sinqua Walls plays the legendary Don Cornelius in BET’s American Soul that airs on Tuesday nights.

Cornelius hosted the legendary Soul Train and Walls prepared for the part for a while studying his ‘ life and talking to his family. The show is both factual and entertaining. Walls says that the “parts about Don are 75% factual.”

To this day Walls is “still doing research” to prepare for a “second season.”

He really enjoys being a part of American Soul and feels a “responsibility” to be “authentic” and to “honor” Cornelius’ legacy and family.

Tom who personally knew Cornelius let Walls know that he’s doing a great job and “nailing it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: