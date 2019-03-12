Porsha Slams Nene For Turning ‘Laughter’ Into ‘Rage’ At ‘Bye, Wig’ Party

Sunday’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ kicked off with the ladies trying to make sense of the near-brawl that erupted at NeNe’s “Bye, Wig” party.

As we previously reported, in last week’s episode, NeNe decided to host a party after her hubby Gregg was unexpectedly readmitted to the hospital. But the festivities went left when she ripped a cameraman’s t-shit as he attempted to follow Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams into her wardrobe closet. NeNe asked them repeatedly not to go snooping around her private space but they ignored her requests. That’s when all hell broke loose.

TooFab recapped Sunday’s all-new episode, during which Porsha, Kandi and Marlo went to lunch to discuss the mayhem.

“I’m just confused as to when the laughter turned to rage,” Kandi said. “NeNe did say, ‘Don’t go in there,’ but then the camera men started to walk towards the closet, and she just started ripping shirts off.”

Porsha added, “I was shocked when I realized that NeNe had put her hands on the crew,” she said. “I just didn’t realize it was that deep of a situation — but apparently, to her, it was.”

Porsha and Kandi explain how they ran downstairs once NeNe started to pop off but she chased after them, “pushing people out of the way.”

“Are you sure she was trying to get to you?” Marlo asked. Porsha noted that Kandi had to stand in between them and protect her from NeNe who was yelling at her.

Porsha also implies that at some point during the melee, her belt “got took off,” but she wouldn’t say by whom.

Later in the episode, Marlo addressed co-star Shamari DeVoe getting so wasted at NeNe’s party that she ended up vomiting all over Eva Marcille.

“No, being serious, I love you to death,” Marlo said sternly to Shamari. “I think you’re fabulous. I do get worried when you drink, though. I just feel you get a little too out of hand. I just feel like you need someone to talk to because there may be something else there.”

Shamari later said during a confessional: “I don’t know what the hell Marlo’s problem is with me, but I don’t have a drinking problem,” she said. “I am a mother of twins that every now and then likes to go out and let her hair down. Mar-ho, you wouldn’t understand anything about that because you’re not a mother. You may be a motherf–ker, but you’re not a f–king mother.”

“I don’t care what anybody says; Shamari does have a drinking problem,” Marlo told the camera. “This is bothering me. So I’m like, ‘What’s really going on?’”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

