Pastors John & Aventar Gray Open Up About Their Marriage On ‘The Real’ [Video]

The ladies of The Real welcomed Pastors John and Aventer Gray, who were ready to set the record straight about their marriage, those infidelity rumors and that $200,000 Lamborghini. Pastor John also discussed his visit to the White House to meet with President Trump.

Adrienne Houghton: Did you have an affair, and if so, when did it start?

Pastor John Gray: The answer is no, I didn’t, but over a year ago…

[Pastor Aventer Gray applauds]

[The Real audience applauds]

Pastor John: Over a year ago, my wife and I were in a very difficult place in our marriage, and in that time, I began to converse with someone, other than a counselor, other than a pastoral leader, which is where I should have taken my issues and challenges, and began to converse, and I was even in the presence of that person one time. But being in the presence of someone is not the same as sleeping with them. I did not sleep with anyone, there’s no baby, there’s none of that. And so it’s important for me to take responsibility for the areas where I did come up short. Sharing things about my marriage outside of my wife and outside of trusted counselors is an emotional affair. It was wrong. I take responsibility for that.

[The Real audience applauds]

Pastor John: But I will not take responsibility for that which I did not do. As a pastor, it’s important for people to know that when I get up in that pulpit, I come not as a perfect man, but as a broken man, which is why we talked about these very things at the first sermon of our church. People act like this is something, you know, brand new, but we’ve walked through this, we have peace. But people don’t. So again, the genesis of this was over a year ago, but we talked about this in May at our church, and so we’re moving forward, we’re believing God, that this will be an opportunity for other people to heal. But I do want to set that record straight.

