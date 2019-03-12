DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: Three New Documentaries About Pedophiles

Over the past few weeks DL has watched three documentaries all about pedophiles; Abducted In Plain Sight, Leaving Neverland and Surviving R. Kelly. But he has found that the more we like a person the harder it is for us to believe they did something bad. So, you can’t talk about how we are going to mute R. Kelly but not Michael Jackson. Having great music does not mean that an individual is not capable of doing awful things. DL says there is no song that is good enough to make you blind to the things these men are being accused of.

