CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

View this post on Instagram

The Bennetts

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

View this post on Instagram

Me and the men who mentored me.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9-years-old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!
9 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

chance the rapper , Kirsten Corley , Marriage

One thought on “Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close