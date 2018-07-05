CLOSE
Chance The Rapper To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

Chance the Rapper got on bended knee in the soaring heat and humidity Wednesday to ask his longtime girlfriend for her hand in marriage, and all of it was documented on social media.

While celebrating the July 4 holiday, the rapper (whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett) popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Kirsten Corley. In the video, friends and family were shown screaming in shock as Bennett asks Corley, “Will you make me a man and be my wife?”

After saying yes, the rapper called over the couple’s daughter to join them, while Corley showed off her engagement ring.

The couple have been dating since 2013. Six months after their daughter was born, Corley filed legal papers to be the “sole caretaker” of Kensli, also requesting that the rapper pay child support. She withdrew the filing in 2017 after revealing that she and Chance reconciled and were living together again.

Close