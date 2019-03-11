Roland Martin: Florida Has Over 1 Million New Voters

| 03.11.19
In the 2018 midterms Florida voted to restore voting tights to over $1 million former felons. Roland Martin talks to Desmond Meade about what the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is doing now.

There were rumors that people in government were fighting to stop people from registering but Meade says,”as of right now there have been no obstructions whatsoever.”

Tomorrow they will be taking 700 newly registered voters to the state capital, Tallahassee, to make the statement “not only are we registering, but we’re going to show up in a major way in every election.”

“We want to make sure in 2020 that there is a turnout like never before,” Meade says.

