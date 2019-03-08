DL Hughley Show
D.L. Hughley Talks Terry Crews Drama, New TV Show On ‘Wendy’ [VIDEO]

D.L. Hughley is a pretty out spoken guy with a strong point of view. We get a chance to hear his opinions through his comedy act, on his radio show, and on social media but one place we’re missing him on a daily basis is TV.

Luckily for us, Hughley is headed to TV One for his own series where he’ll be giving us the real we’ve grown to love on the daily. He stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” to discuss his latest venture which will premiere on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Check out the full video above to learn more about the show and get Hughley’s take on R. Kelly, Michael Jackson and Terry Crews.

