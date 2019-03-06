Model Who Claims Future Banned Plus-Size Women From Miami Club Pursues Legal Action

Future‘s fat-shaming controversy has taken a new turn as the plus-size model at the center of the drama has decided to pursue legal action over discrimination she claims she endured at a Miami Beach nightclub.

As reported by Complex, Naomie Chaput hit up social media last week claiming plus-size women were being denied entrance into Story nightclub at the request of Future, who was inside the venue on the night of her Instagram Live broadcast.

“So, just got news that this is true, that Future said no fatties in the club—and he has all the rights to do so,” Chaput told her followers. “[…] I’m just trying to understand really why this is, like, a thing. Why is he allowed to put those rules in place […] the discrimination is insane to me.”

She continued: “And it’s not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don’t give a damn about no f**king rappers, but it’s the fact that it’s a thing in 2019 where we can say, ‘No fatties on the club.’”

Shortly after Chaput shared her story, many Twitter users blasted the rapper for his alleged hate against plus-size women. Once Future caught wind of the allegations, he denied any such involvement via Twitter, writing: “STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women,” he wrote Friday.

However, Chaput’s publicist, Daniel Bouabdo, insists a promoter spilled the tea that it was indeed the hip-hop star behind the “no fatties” rule and that he makes the request every time he hits up the spot.

According to he report, when Bouabdo couldn’t get a response from the nightclub or Future’s team to discuss the situation, Chaput hit him up on DM and BuzzFeed published screenshots of the alleged exchange.

“Can you then say (if it’s true) for everyone that you do not support Story Miami Club and their fat phobic ways for literally telling me and my friend NOT to come, on your behalf and LYING to us, that it was per your request that ‘not fatties’ were allowed?” Chaput wrote.

The responses read: “U lied on my name. U should’ve said Story told u that shit. U said my name.”

Chaput then suggests Future publicly condemn Story if he truly wasn’t behind the plus-size ban.

“If you condone this behavior, your call not mine,” Chaput wrote.

“U condone accusing the wrong person and lying.. that’s evil! Spread the truth next time when u falsely accuse someone! Your call,” the response read.

You can read the full exchange on BuzzFeed.

Chaput and her team have not detailed their plans to take legal action.

